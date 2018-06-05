Rangers part ways with Tim Lincecum

The Tim Lincecum Experiment has ended without the former Cy Young winner ever throwing a pitch for the Texas Rangers.

The right-hander was granted his outright release Tuesday after a 30-day rehab assignment with Triple A Round Rock in which he never showed the velocity or command needed to pitch in the major leagues.

"Despite best intentions and hard work, we didn't feel like it was the best move to bring him up right now," general manager Jon Daniels said. "We are of the mind-set that he wasn't going to be an upgrade on our relievers now."

The only possible move that made some sense was to option Matt Bush, but he has been part of the bullpen's recent resurgence.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lincecum signed an MLB deal worth $1 million in early March after the death of his older brother and was slowed by a blister roughly two weeks into camp. He opened the season on the 10-day disabled list but was moved to the 60-day DL to clear a needed spot on the 40-man roster.

The Rangers will need a 40-man spot next week to bring shortstop Elvis Andrus off the 60-day DL.