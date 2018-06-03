Where are they now: The top of the Rangers' 2017 draft class?

The Texas Rangers had six picks in the first five rounds of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, including two in the first round.

Here's a look at where they are now:

Bubba Thompson, OF, first round (26th overall), McGill-Toolen HS (Mobile, Ala.): Thompson is a tad older than the normal first-year player out of high school, and he made his 2018 at Low A Hickory. The former high school football star is holding his own, too.





Chris Seise, SS, first round (29th overall), West Orange HS (Winter Garden, Fla.): Seise had a strong showing in the Arizona Rookie League and looked to be ticketed for Low A Hickory this season, but he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Hans Crouse, RHP, second round (66th overall), Dana Hills HS (Dana Point, Calif.): The long, lanky fireballer was nearly unhittable in the Arizona League last season and will head to short-season A ball later this month.

Matt Whatley, C, third round, Oral Roberts: He was the Johnny Bench Award winner at the best catcher in college baseball and is a potentially elite defensive catcher. He's struggling with the bat at High A Down East, but defense is his calling card.

Ryan Dease, RHP, fourth round, The Next Level Academy (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): He wasn't as good with the Arizona Rookies as Crouse was but still posted respected numbers in his pro debut. He is on a similar path as Crouse, but doesn't have nearly the velocity of stuff.

Jake Latz, LHP, fifth round, Kent State: An interesting back story here that involved him being ineligible in 2017 after transferring from LSU. He had worked only 8 1/3 innings since 2014. He showed well in pre-draft workouts, but this signing was filled with risk.