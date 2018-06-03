Where are they now: The top of the Rangers' 2017 draft class?

The Texas Rangers had six picks in the first five rounds of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, including two in the first round.
Here's a look at where they are now:
Bubba Thompson, OF, first round (26th overall), McGill-Toolen HS (Mobile, Ala.): Thompson is a tad older than the normal first-year player out of high school, and he made his 2018 at Low A Hickory. The former high school football star is holding his own, too.
Chris Seise, SS, first round (29th overall), West Orange HS (Winter Garden, Fla.): Seise had a strong showing in the Arizona Rookie League and looked to be ticketed for Low A Hickory this season, but he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week.
Hans Crouse, RHP, second round (66th overall), Dana Hills HS (Dana Point, Calif.): The long, lanky fireballer was nearly unhittable in the Arizona League last season and will head to short-season A ball later this month.
Matt Whatley, C, third round, Oral Roberts: He was the Johnny Bench Award winner at the best catcher in college baseball and is a potentially elite defensive catcher. He's struggling with the bat at High A Down East, but defense is his calling card.
Ryan Dease, RHP, fourth round, The Next Level Academy (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): He wasn't as good with the Arizona Rookies as Crouse was but still posted respected numbers in his pro debut. He is on a similar path as Crouse, but doesn't have nearly the velocity of stuff.
Jake Latz, LHP, fifth round, Kent State: An interesting back story here that involved him being ineligible in 2017 after transferring from LSU. He had worked only 8 1/3 innings since 2014. He showed well in pre-draft workouts, but this signing was filled with risk.
