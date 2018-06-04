Potential draft targets in Rangers' quest to develop a starting pitcher

The Texas Rangers used their first-round pick in the 2016 draft on Cole Ragans, a prep left-hander from Florida.

Ragans underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year.

He wasn't going to pitch for the Rangers in 2018 and maybe not even in 2020, but the injury that will cost him a season of development time is the latest obstacle in the Rangers' quest to draft and develop a starting pitcher.

They have the 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft, which begins Monday night. If they decide to go with a pitcher, these pitchers could be on their radar.





Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) HS: The Gatorade National Pitcher of the Year possesses two of the traits Rangers love their draft picks to have: High upside and tremendous athleticism. Weathers, a Vanderbilt commit, is the son of MLB veteran David Weathers and, according to Baseball America, has a solid three-pitch arsenal. He was a key contributor on a state-championship basketball team.





Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Nacogdoches Central Heights HS: A Texas A&M commitment, Rodriguez has jumped from low-90s fastball velocity as a junior to 98 mph this season after he reshaped his body, Baseball America said. The fastball is already a plus-pitch that the 6-foot-5 righty complements with a slider, curveball and changeup.





Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS (Melbourne, Fla.): MLB.com's latest mock draft has Stewart falling to the Rangers even though they have him listed as the fifth overall prospect. He's tall (6-foot-6), throws hard (98 mph) and has a terrific curveball. He has committed to Mississippi State, which has been in the local news of late.





Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsyth Central HS (Cummings, Ga.): Another prep talent, Hankins could fall to the Rangers after dealing with a minor arm injury this spring. MLB.com says the Vanderbilt commitment's fastball is the best in the draft when he's healthy and has a chance to get better. The off-speed pitches are a work-in-progress.





Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida: If the Rangers want a college arm, Kowar could be available for them at No. 15. His fastball touched 98 mph this season, but it doesn't have the kind of movement that makes it a plus pitch. He does throw a plus-changeup, MLB.com says, and there is room for with his arm and projectable size.