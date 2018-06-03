Dirk, Hamilton, Irvin, Bonds. Sports' greatest individual performances for naught

LeBron James had one of the best individual performances on the NBA’s biggest stage Thursday night, scoring 51 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

A couple days later it's still remarkable think James' effort didn't lead to a Cleveland Cavaliers victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Instead, the Cavs had a late-game meltdown and ended up losing in overtime.

James now has a dubious distinction of being just the sixth player to score 50-plus points in the NBA Finals, but the first one to lose with such a performance.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

With that being said, the Star-Telegram compiled a list of memorable performances in big moments in which the player ended up on the losing end.





Here’s our list and feel free to let us know if we’ve left any off, or what you might add to it.

Jerry West, 1969 NBA Finals: West had one of the best Game 7s one could imagine -- recording a triple-double with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. That wasn't enough to get the Lakers past the Celtics, though. It was enough, however, to land West MVP honors for the series.

Chuck Howley, Super Bowl V: The fierce linebacker had a standout performance for the Dallas Cowboys. He had two interceptions and forced a fumble in a low-scoring affair against the Indianapolis Colts.

But the Cowboys fell, 16-13. That, however, didn’t stop Howley from earning MVP honors, the only member of a losing team to earn that distinction.

Michael Irvin, 1994 NFC Championship: The Cowboys were in the midst of a dynasty, but they fell apart against the San Francisco 49ers. Don’t blame Michael Irvin, though.

Irvin finished the game with 192 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns. He did lose a fumble in the first quarter that led to a 49ers touchdown, but his 192 receiving yards was the fifth-most by a player in a playoff game up to then.

And nobody will forget the no-call on pass interference when Irvin appeared to be interfered with by San Francisco's Deion Sanders.

Barry Bonds, 2002 World Series: Barry Bonds, in his steroid heyday, had a monster World Series for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels.





Bonds batted .471 with four home runs and six RBIs, but the Angels won the title in seven games.







Dirk Nowitzki, 2006 NBA Western Conference Semifinals: Dirk Nowitzki may have played one of his best games on May 19, 2006. He had 26 points and 21 rebounds in a Game 6 contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavs would’ve closed out the series with a win, too, but lost 91-86. Fortunately for Nowitzki and the Mavs, they rebounded the following game to win the series and eventually reached the NBA Finals.

Andy Roddick, 2009 Wimbledon: There’s not a more prestigious tournament in tennis than Wimbledon, and Andy Roddick put himself in position to do just that in 2009.

He went toe-to-toe with arguably the best tennis player of all-time, Roger Federer, in the longest Wimbledon final. After 4 hours, 17 minutes, Federer won 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 16-14.

Roddick never won a Wimbledon championship in his career, losing three finals to Federer.

Josh Hamilton, 2011 World Series: Josh Hamilton should’ve been a World Series hero. After the Rangers couldn’t close out the St. Louis Cardinals in nine innings of Game 6, Hamilton delivered with an extra-inning home run to give the Rangers the lead again.

But the Rangers couldn’t make that stand and Hamilton’s homer became a footnote as the Cardinals took Game 7 to win the series.



