Pudge's son pitches well in MLB debut. He can hit, too

Not only is Dereck Rodriguez, oldest child of Texas Rangers legend Ivan Rodriguez, on a big-league roster, he can now say that he has pitched in an MLB game.

He made his debut Tuesday night for the San Francisco Giants after starter Jeff Samardzija completed only one inning because of an injury. Rodriguez was summoned from the visitor's bullpen at Coors Field.

How did he do? Not bad, considering the circumstances.

Rodriguez allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings, but only one of the runs was earned. The Colorado Rockies got him for five hits in their 11-4 victory.

"He looked poised and showed some good stuff," manager Bruce Bochy said told reporters afterward. "A good fastball with some good secondary pitches."

Rodriguez also did something that his father did in his MLB debut in 1991, collecting an RBI hit. Pudge, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last summer, had a single in his first game, and Dereck collected a double.

Of course, Pudge Rodriguez was 19. Dereck Rodriguez is 25, but he has been pitching only a few years.





Keep in mind that he was drafted in 2011 by the Minnesota Twins as an outfielder and didn't convert to pitching until 2015. His swing didn't seem to have too much rust on it.

But he's with the Giants to pitch, and after shaking off a few first-time jitters, turned in a respectable outing. The only negative was that it was cut short after he was hit in the shin by line drive from former Rangers All-Star Ian Desmond, who was teammates with Ivan Rodriguez with the Washington Nationals in 2010-11.

X-rays were negative, and Dereck Rodriguez isn't expected to miss any time.

The Giants added him Monday. He learned Sunday that he would be heading to the majors, and he told reporters that his big, touch dad broke down in tears upon hearing the news.