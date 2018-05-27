Frustrated Hamels loses cool in heat of Globe Life Park

Despite temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s, most of the faces at Globe Life Park were full of smiles.

The series finale between the Rangers and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday gave fans an opportunity to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, honor those who died serving their country and watch the home team try and claim its second series win of the week.

But pitcher Cole Hamels hardly smiled when he was on the mound.

The left-hander used some colorful language as he was getting roughed up in the first three innings for five runs on six hits.

Ultimately, the Rangers fell 5-3. After the loss, Hamels admitted that he let his emotions get the best of him.





"It's (getting scored on) going to happen and you have to let it go and move forward because we were almost able to pull something out today," Hamels said.

"When you look back at the game today, the mound presence wasn't the best. It's something you can't have."

As the game wore on, Hamels settled in a bit. He ended up pitching 6 1/3 innings while giving up five runs and eight hits. But his early troubles also made it difficult for the offense to complete a late-game comeback push.

Through 11 starts, Hamels is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA. But he has allowed 13 home runs, tied for the fourth-most in the American League with several other pitchers, including teammate Bartolo Colon.

Hamels is 1-3 at home this season with a 4.15 ERA after going 16-4 at Globe Life Park over the past two seasons.

Hamels and manager Jeff Banister agree that the relatively small sample size at home is not indicative of a larger issue.

But they don't see eye-to-eye on everything.

Banister announced before Sunday's game that he plans to go with a much-discussed six-man rotation this week beginning with Doug Fister's start Monday. Austin Bibens-Dirkx will stay in the rotation Tuesday, then left-hander Matt Moore is set to come off the disabled list to start Wednesday.

Mike Minor, Bartolo Colon and Hamels will then draw an extra day's rest before their next starts.

Hamels, though, expressed his annoyance about a six-man rotation in back in early March. And after the game on Sunday, he was asked whether he thinks the six-man plan will help him.

"No, because I had 10 days off a week ago," Hamels said. "I'm here to pitch. I feel pretty good. I'm healthy. Unfortunately, I had the neck issue, which I wish could've resolved that a lot quicker, but I couldn't. But I think I'm good to go."