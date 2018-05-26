Rangers players including Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson. Andrew Cashner bought the mask online to help teammates stay loose. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Shin-Soo Choo doesn't count his homers, but he'll hold on to his latest

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

May 26, 2018 03:20 PM

Shin-Soo Choo isn't one to keep track of his baseball milestones.

So he was surprised when a security guard brought him the home run ball he hit in the first inning on Friday night.

Choo was in the player's dining room after the game when he learned that it was the 175th home run of his career.

It ties him with Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian-born player in league history. When he was offered the home run ball Choo was confused.

"I didn't know why. I have hit a lot of home runs. It's nothing new to me," he said. "Then I found out why so I am going to keep it."

Choo, who is in his 14th season, has hit 22 homers in a season three times, including 2015 and 2017 for Texas, but that's not what he's known for.

"I am not a home run hitter. I've just played in this league a long time. That's not my focus," he said. "[Matsui] only played ten years in the big leagues. If he had played longer, he would have more home runs than me. Somebody was going to break the record."

Most homers by Asian-born player

Player, country

Yrs

HR

Shin-Soo Choo, South Korea

14

175

Hideki Matsui, Japan

10

175

Ichiro Suzuki, Japan

18

117

Kenji Johjima, Japan

4

48

Kosuke Fukudome, Japan

5

42

Hee-Seop Choi, South Korea

4

40

