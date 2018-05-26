Shin-Soo Choo doesn't count his homers, but he'll hold on to his latest

Shin-Soo Choo isn't one to keep track of his baseball milestones.
So he was surprised when a security guard brought him the home run ball he hit in the first inning on Friday night.
Choo was in the player's dining room after the game when he learned that it was the 175th home run of his career.
It ties him with Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian-born player in league history. When he was offered the home run ball Choo was confused.
"I didn't know why. I have hit a lot of home runs. It's nothing new to me," he said. "Then I found out why so I am going to keep it."
Choo, who is in his 14th season, has hit 22 homers in a season three times, including 2015 and 2017 for Texas, but that's not what he's known for.
"I am not a home run hitter. I've just played in this league a long time. That's not my focus," he said. "[Matsui] only played ten years in the big leagues. If he had played longer, he would have more home runs than me. Somebody was going to break the record."
Most homers by Asian-born player
Player, country
Yrs
HR
Shin-Soo Choo, South Korea
14
175
Hideki Matsui, Japan
10
175
Ichiro Suzuki, Japan
18
117
Kenji Johjima, Japan
4
48
Kosuke Fukudome, Japan
5
42
Hee-Seop Choi, South Korea
4
40
Comments