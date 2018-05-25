Rangers Reaction: Ronald Guzman continues home run derby

This is going to be a quick and tight Rangers Reaction tonight.
With a 3:05 p.m. Saturday start how likely is it that you'll find the time on a Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend to squeeze in some light Rangers' reading anyway? Slim chance, right? That's what I thought.
Here are some brief thoughts after the Rangers' 8-4 win over the Royals Friday night at Globe Life Park:
1. Guz, The Man — Rookie Ronal Guzman homered again, giving him a homer in his past four starts. Oh, he also tripled to right-center field, too, making him the first Rangers' player since Carlos Gomez did it as part of a cycle on April 29, 2017. Guzman now has six homers, including five in his past 11 games (along with 10 runs scored and nine RBIs).
2. Speaking of homers — Nomar Mazara homered again and now has nine homers in May. He has 12 this season, including five off left-handed pitchers. He began 2018 with two homers against lefties in his previous two seasons combined.
3. Minor — Starter Mike Minor (4-3) earned the win after holding the Royals to four earned runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He now leads the staff with four victories.
4. All left hands — According to baseball-reference.com, the Rangers' three home runs by left-handed hitters (Shin-Soo Choo, Guzman and Mazara) against the Royals' left-handed starter Eric Skoglund is the first time since Aug. 28, 1980 the club has done that. It also came against the Royals when Pat Putnam, Mickey Rivers and Al Oliver did it in Kansas City. (The more you know!)
5. Choo on this — Choo's first-inning homer was No. 175 of his career, tying him with Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian native in league history.
