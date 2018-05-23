Rangers' Elvis Andrus expects to return as soon as possible — June 12

Elvis Andrus is feeling good and ready to get back.
The Texas Rangers' shortstop has been out since April 11 when a pitch broke a bone in his right elbow.
Andrus started taking groundballs on last week's road trip, and he's started to swing a fungo bat Tuesday. He's been throwing for a week and says the soreness is going away and his strength is improving each day. A Monday x-ray showed the healing was progressing well.
The stint on the disabled list — the first in his 10-year career — has taken some getting used to, Andrus says.
"Every day, it’s feeling stronger," he said. "It has been hard but at the same time I’ve been resting and enjoying the free time on the DL for the first time in my career.
"I've been fighting my mind so I don’t get frustrated that I’m not able to play right now."
Andrus, who is coming off the two best seasons of his career, was hitting .327 with two home runs and five RBIs in 14 games. He has no doubt that he will be ready to return as soon as possible, which is June 11. That's an off day for the Rangers, who have a two-game set against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 12-13.
"That's why I'm working hard on my rehab. As soon as the bone heals, I know the rest will come along," he said. "Just building up [the muscle] and everything around [the break] stronger."
