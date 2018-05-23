Rangers' Elvis Andrus expects to return as soon as possible — June 12

SHARE COPY LINK Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is progressing well from his broken right elbow. He expects to be back on June 12. He's eligible to return June 11, a day off for the Rangers. Stefan Stevenson

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is progressing well from his broken right elbow. He expects to be back on June 12. He's eligible to return June 11, a day off for the Rangers. Stefan Stevenson