Yankees blast Rangers' pitching and into record book

The New York Yankees slugged 10 extra-base hits, including five home runs, to beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 Monday night at Globe Life Park.
Gleyber Torres homered twice, including a two-run shot in the second inning that got the slug fest started against Rangers' pitcher Bartolo Colon. Colon surrendered four of the five homers and took the loss.
The Rangers homered three times but couldn't keep up with the Yankees. Neil Walker homered in the fourth, Aaron Judge homered in the fifth and Aaron Hicks homered in the ninth against Jesse Chavez.
The eight combined homers are the most in a game at Globe Life Park since Sept. 25, 2011, when the Rangers and Mariners combined for eight.
The Yankees have hit four or more homers in three consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. They're the first club to do it since the Rangers did it May 28-30, 2011. The Yankees are the first team with four or more homers in three consecutive road games (on the same road trip) since the Milwaukee Braves did it June 8-10, 1961.
The Yankees also collected at least eight extra-base hits for the third consecutive game for the first time in club history. It's only the fourth time any team has done it. The 2003 Red Sox, 1999 Indians and 1934 Senators are the only other teams to accomplish the feat, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Joey Gallo homered for the 14th time and Rougned Odor finally collected his first homer of the season, a three-run shot that briefly tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth.
Of the 15 runs scored Monday night, 12 were scored via a home run, including all five Rangers' runs. The Yankees' players lead the majors with 12 multi-homer games.
Comments