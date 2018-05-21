Minor league pitcher retires; Drew Robinson sent down to Round Rock

Triple-A Round Rock right-hander David Ledbetter has retired.
Ledbetter, who was a third round draft pick by the Rangers in 2013, informed Round Rock manager Jason Wood that it was a family decision.
Ledbetter was 0-4 with a 6.09 ERA in eight starts this season with Round Rock. He started the 2017 season with Double-A Frisco before being promoted to Round Rock.
Outfielder Drew Robinson was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Round Rock. Robinson was placed on the DL with left hip soreness on May 7. He was hitting .175 with one homer and five RBIs in 26 games for the Rangers.
