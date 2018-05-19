Why World IBD Day hits home for Rangers' Jake Diekman

Saturday hit home for Texas Rangers left-hander Jake Diekman.
It was World IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Day and Diekman hosted a group of children and their families from Rush University’s Children Hospital before the Rangers-White Sox game.
Diekman is passionate about helping families affected by IBD diseases (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) through his “Gut It Out” foundation.
"Trying to create like a community where kids don’t have to feel embarrassed or shy about talking about it," Diekman said. "Show them that, hey, IBD, Crohn’s and colitis, it doesn’t really have to push you back. That’s the ultimate goal."
Diekman has "Gut It Out" tattooed on the inside of his wrist, a constant reminder of what he has battled through and a motto to live by. Sometimes that phrase even applies when he’s on the mound.
"Two years ago, Mitch Moreland said, ‘Hey, look at your wrist and get this guy out,'" Diekman said, smiling. "I was like, 'All right.'"
So did he get him out?
"I can’t remember," Diekman said, laughing.
After a little prodding, Diekman jokingly said: "Yes I did. Bases loaded, bottom of the ninth."
