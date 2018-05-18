Rafael Palmeiro flies out to right field in second at-bat for Cleburne.

Rafael Palmeiro expects timing to return
Rafael Palmeiro discusses his return to professional baseball at age 53. He makes his debut with the Cleburne Railroaders tonight.
Watch what Rafael Palmeiro did in his first at-bat for the Cleburne Railroaders.
Reliever Brandon Mann talks about his major league debut with the Texas Rangers.
Adrian Beltre could be headed for the DL again after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in a May 13 game against the Astros.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Adrian Beltre aggravating his left hamstring.
Cole Hamels outdueled Justin Verlander in Friday's 1-0 win
"If you like pitching ..." Rangers manager Jeff Banister said, after Cole Hamels outdueled Justin Verlander
Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman describes his game-saving catch in eighth inning
Rougned Odor returns to Rangers lineup from the disabled list. He will play in Friday's series opener with the Houston Astros.
The Rangers aren't expected to begin playing at Globe Life Field until 2020, but take a look on the progress that's been made over the last several months.
Adrian Beltre collected three hits and two RBIs in his first game since April 24.
Rangers starter Mike Minor allowed five runs on three Homer's in the first two innings but regrouped to go seven innings.
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre took batting practice before Thursday's game.
Nomar Mazara had five RBIs in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Red Sox.