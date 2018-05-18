Rangers' Tim Lincecum 'much better, much improved' in latest outing

Reports on Tim Lincecum’s latest outing at Triple A Round Rock were positive, manager Jeff Banister said.
Lincecum threw a season-high two innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. It was the fifth appearance of the season for Lincecum, who is working in a relief role.
"It was much better. Much improved," Banister said. "Changeup was really good. Fastball location was good. The command was much better."
Banister isn’t positive what the next steps for Lincecum will be, although said: "Thought it was a back-to-back possibly."
Lincecum, 33, is in the midst of a comeback attempt after sitting out the 2017 season. The two-time Cy Young winner dealt with a setback in spring training with a blister on his right middle finger.
In other injury news, right-hander Chris Martin rejoined the team in Chicago. Martin (forearm) declared himself ready to return after two rehab appearances with Double A Frisco, although the team has yet to activate him off the DL.
"I went down there and threw a lot of strikes," Martin said. "It felt good. No issues with the injury."
Comments