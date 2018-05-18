Who's going to start for the Rangers on Saturday?

To be determined.
Jeff Banister repeated that phrase at least five times in his pregame session with reporters when asked about who might start for the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
"To be determined. My answer will stay the same," Banister said. "It's not going to change. You can ask me in German, Spanish or whatever. It’s to be determined."
The No. 1 option is Cole Hamels, who was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday with neck stiffness. Banister expects to know more about the staff ace after Hamels plays catch before Friday’s game.
If Hamels isn’t ready for Saturday’s game, the Rangers may place him on the disabled list retroactive to May 12. That would put him in line for Tuesday’s start against New York.
The Rangers would then have to make a decision for Saturday’s game. Austin Bibens-Dirkx is scheduled to pitch tonight for Triple A Round Rock, but the Rangers could hold him back.
The Rangers would need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster if they bring up Bibens-Dirkx. Bibens-Dirkx is 2-3 with a 4.04 ERA at Round Rock so far this season. He appeared in 24 games, including six starts, for the Rangers last season.
For now, as Banister made it perfectly clear, it’s to be determined.
Comments