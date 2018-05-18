Who's going to start for the Rangers on Saturday?

SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels has been scratched from Thursday's start with neck stiffness. He addressed the injury before Thursday's game, saying he hopes to be pushed back just a couple of days. Drew Davison

