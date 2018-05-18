La Marque native Jeff Banister on Santa Fe shooting: It's gut-wrenching

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister wanted to let his feelings be known about Friday’s mass shooting that left 10 people dead at Santa Fe High School in the area of Texas where he grew up.
"I do want to say this — if we’re not paying attention at what happened in Santa Fe today, and not just Santa Fe but since Jan. 1, I believe this is the 21st or 22nd time this has happened, especially for me, as close as that is to where I grew up and the number of people that I know that have kids that go to school there, and coaches and teachers there, it’s gut-wrenching," Banister said. He grew up in La Marque, about 10 miles east of Santa Fe.
"If we’re not paying attention to it and doing our own part to find a way to eliminate that that is going on … shame on us. Every one of us in this room.
"It’s not a lawmaker issue. It’s not a situation where our voted officials or anything like that. That comes down to us — our own communities and our own children and how we communicate with each other and the civility that we have with each other to help these people that are hurting in these types of situations.
"If we don’t and we bury our heads and two weeks from now we’re not still paying attention and understand that Santa Fe is not just not another statistical place? Shame on us."
Nine of the 10 people killed Friday were students, and the other was a teacher, according to news reports Friday. Ten others were injured in the shooting, the reports said.
