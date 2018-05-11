Rougned Odor, seen here after a double against the Blue Jays on Sunday, left Monday's game against the Angels after injuring his left leg in the first inning. It appeared Odor strained his left hamstring returning to first base after Elvis Andrus flew out to right field.
Rougned Odor returns to Rangers ahead of series with Astros

By Stefan Stevenson

May 11, 2018 03:10 PM

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was activated from the disabled list since straining his left hamstring on April 9.

To make room on the roster, infielder Renato Nunez was designated for assignment. Nunez had six hits and five errors in 13 games for the Rangers. The Rangers open a three-game series against the Astros Friday in Houston. Odor is in the lineup batting seventh and playing second base.

Odor was 3 for 17 in five minor league rehab games, including the past three at Round Rock. He had one double, two RBIs and one run scored. He also made two errors playing second base for Round Rock.

