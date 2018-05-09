Former Rangers first baseman Rafael Palmeiro returns to professional baseball

Rafael Palmeiro might just be living the dream.

At age 53, he's getting back into professional baseball.

The former Texas Rangers' first baseman has agreed to play for the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

The four-time MLB All-Star will get to play with his 28-year-old son, Patrick.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Palmeiro failed a performance-enhancing drug test late in the 2005 season and is considered one of the faces of baseball's steroid era. He is one of five members of the 3,000-hit, 500-homer club over a 20-year career with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.