Watch Bartolo Colon hit his first and only career home run two years ago

Michael Jordan's 'The Shot,' Allen Iverson's epic 'We talking bout practice' rant and...Big Sexy?

Monday was quite a day for anniversaries.





With all due respect to His Airness and one of the most mercurial basketball talents ever, May 7th should forever be named after Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon.

Exactly two years ago as a member of the New York Mets, the hefty veteran became the oldest player in major league baseball history to hit their first career home run.

Facing James Shields of the San Diego Padres, with a man on base and two outs in the second inning, Colon mashed a 1-1 fastball more than 365 feet over the left field wall at Petco Park.

The then-42-year-old savored every second of the moment. Actually, he savored almost 31 seconds as he rounded the bases.

On Monday, a club source told the Star Telegram's Jeff Wilson that the Rangers were not interested in pursuing Matt Harvey of the New York Mets. Harvey was designated for assignment Saturday by the club after refusing an assignment to the minor leagues.

That news means Colon will continue to have opportunities to pick up starts.