Rangers Reaction: With Beltre, Odor closer to returning, here's how Profar, Kiner-Falefa can stay in the lineup

Even the young players need an occasional day off, and that explains why Joey Gallo wasn't in the Texas Rangers' starting lineup Sunday afternoon.

The day had been planned well in advance of learning that fearsome left-hander Chris Sale was going to start for the Boston Red Sox, manager Jeff Banister said. Gallo had played too many days in a row and while shuttling between left field and first base.

He's also a rather large fellow with some recent history of hamstring issues.

Yes, he hit two home runs Saturday and is among the MLB leaders with 12, in part because he started 34 of the Rangers' first 35 games.

He'll be back in the lineup Monday.

The Red Sox will be elsewhere, which is even better news for the Rangers.

Here's some Rangers Reaction from a 6-1 loss.

1. Rangers fans are in need of some good news, so try this:

Adrian Beltre could be coming off the 10-day disabled list in the upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers.

The third baseman was eligible Saturday, though not ready. Otherwise, the Rangers wouldn't have let him travel to Los Angeles for his daughter's birthday.

He jogged Sunday and expects to run the bases Monday for the first time since straining his left hamstring April 25. He has been taking batting practice.





Beltre also admitted that he has played with worse, including late last season.

"Yeah, it's improving, but I haven't pushed back on it or run the bases," Beltre said. "Tomorrow will be the first step of jogging the bases, seeing how I feel and then we'll see. I can't tell you this week or next week. I can't put a day on it."

Beltre has been known to say one thing one day and suddenly be activated the next. When Rangers Reaction reminded him of that, he didn't rule it out.

"You never know," he said.

Beltre's return will could coincide with the return of Rougned Odor, who played five innings at second base Sunday and is 1 for 5 in two games with Double A Frisco. Once they are back, the Rangers will have to decide if they want to attempt to keep Jurickson Profar and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the same lineup.

They could do that by asking Profar to play left field, by moving Gallo back to first base and by inserting Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. Profar has also played first base, so perhaps the Rangers could try him there.

Whenever Beltre and Odor return, the Rangers aren't suddenly going to race to the top of the American League West. They still need help from the pitching staff.

2. Doug Fister suggested Tuesday that he had gotten away with some pitches in his best start of the season at Cleveland. Hard-hit balls on mistake pitches found a defensive player or a defensive player found them.





He might have actually allowed less hard contact Sunday than he did at Progressive Field, but the two hardest hit balls put the game out of reach.

Former Fister batterymate Sandy Leon connected for a three-run homer in the sixth and J.D. Martinez knocked a solo shot in the seventh as the Red Sox turned a 2-0 lead into a cozy 6-0 cushion.

It was yet another incomplete effort from a Rangers starter. Not incomplete as in failing to toss nine innings, but incomplete as failing to finish off a quality performance.

"It doesn't really matter who it is, it doesn't matter who I'm facing on the other side, I've got to focus on what I'm doing," Fister said. "But at the same time, you always know it's a tough matchup. It's a big-league club over there. No matter who's on the mound, it's always a tough matchup, so I don't look at it as anything but I've got to go out there and do my job."

Cole Hamels didn't do it Saturday despite posting a quality start. He allowed one run through five innings and had a 4-1 lead before Mitch Moreland's two-run homer in the sixth gave the Red Sox some momentum.

On Friday, Bartolo Colon allowed only five hits in seven innings, but four of them were solo home runs.

Matt Moore, believe it or not, was the last starter to pitch a game that essentially was complaint-free — April 17 at Tampa Bay. Colon allowed three runs in seven innings April 28 at Toronto, but two solo homers might have tainted that one.

There have been others where a starter allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings or four in six innings and won, but he wasn't satisfied because of the load he put on the bullpen.

None of them is satisfied. That's a good thing.

3. Moore is probably the least satisfied as he heads into a start Monday against the Detroit Tigers. His last outing was a disaster in which he allowed 10 runs in four innings at Cleveland.

He didn't have much trouble getting ahead of hitters, but, as he admitted has been the case all season, he couldn't put them away. Moore also curiously said that it seemed like the Indians knew what was coming.

He has had four days to try to figure something out, and there clearly were things he needed to solve. The Rangers are giving him the chance despite external howling about Moore and even some questions from the media about his standing in the rotation.

Yohander Mendez was recalled Thursday, perhaps heightening conspiracy theories. Mendez has been Moore-like at Triple A Round Rock, though.

Matt Harvey isn't making the start either.

Manager Jeff Banister insisted that Moore's stuff was there. Moore thought his stuff was there. Something wasn't there, though, and he needs there there beginning Monday.