White Sox pitcher lends voice to impromptu Cinco de Mayo celebration

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who spent the last month of last season with the Texas Rangers, showed off a different talent in celebration of Cinco de Mayo before the White Sox's home game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Gonzalez, in full uniform and with glove in hand, joined a small group of mariachis rehearsing on the field and provided solid vocals in his native Spanish for a few songs, to the delight of the young musicians and intrigued teammates.
Gonzalez, whose nickname is, appropriately, "El Mariachi," was born in Pegueros, Mexico, and moved to California when he was four. He said singing has long been a tradition in his family.
This was one time Gonzalez wouldn't mind people talking about his pitch leaving the park.
Comments