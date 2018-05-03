Rangers Reaction: Thursday had an all-around legendary vibe to it

Thursday was sort of a day for sports legends.

While the goodbye to Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten was broadcast live nationally during a lengthy ceremonial press conference, the goodbye of one of the greatest baseball players to ever live was gently tweeted out to the world.

Future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki, who collected 3,089 hits, including 10 consecutive seasons with 200 or more (2001-2010) with the Seattle Mariners, quietly segued from player to the front office.





Meanwhile, Hall of Fame running back and TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday's series opener on TCU Night at Globe Life Park.

Witten, of course, will join LT in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Suzuki will be a first-ballot inductee in Cooperstown.





Here are four legendary thoughts on a day the Rangers beat the Red Sox 11-5:

1. Roster moves — Catcher Carlos Perez was placed on the active 25-man roster before Thursday's game and catcher Juan Centeno was designated for assignment. The Rangers acquired Perez, 27, on a waiver claim Wednesday from the Braves. He was hitting .143 in eight games this season. He threw out 2 of 5 attempted base stealers and had thrown out 38.2 percent of runners attempting to steal. Banister said Perez's durability and his ability to handle a pitching staff was a factor in the move.

"There's still some upside to the bat," he said.

2. Mendez up, Gardewine down — Left-hander Yohander Mendez was recalled from Triple A Round Rock and right-hander Nick Gardewine was sent down before Thursday's game. This move was about providing length in the bullpen after Gardewine threw two innings on Wednesday. It's Mendez's first call up this season. He is 0-3 with a 6.66 ERA in 24 1/3 innings for Round Rock. He has spent time with the Rangers in September the past two seasons. Mendez has struggled with his fastball command but likes the progress he's made in his last few outings.





3. Elvis on Ichiro — There is some uncertainty with Ichiro's future. His agent left open the possibility that Ichiro, 44, could maybe try to play in 2019. We'll see. Regardless, he's considered by most of his contemporaries as one of the best hitters ever. Elvis Andrus joked that Ichiro was perhaps angling to become the Mariners' general manager to put himself in the lineup every day.

"His work ethic and the way he prepared for the game was unbelievable," Andrus said. "His hand-eye coordination was the best ever. I don’t think you’ll see another player like that for awhile. In his prime, he was able to do whatever he wanted with the baseball."

Andrus said Ichiro is one of the top three hitters to play the game.

4. Hall of Famer on the mound — Tomlinson threw out the first pitch before Thursday's game, which was TCU Night at Globe Life Park, but first he flashed the Horned Frogs' hand sign from the mound and then threw it hard and a little low to Rangers' first base coach Steve Buechele.