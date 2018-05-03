Aaaaw! Rangers' Jake Diekman and wife Amanda hit home run with baby gender reveal

You can't get much cuter than this.
Rangers' reliever Jake Diekman and his wife Amanda found out the gender of their first child before Thursday's game at Globe Life Park.
They held a gender reveal ceremony about as perfect as you can get for a major league baseball player. Amanda tossed a mock baseball to Jake, who smashed it at home plate. The color of the powder inside the ball revealed the babies' gender. The baby is due in November.
Take a look at the video to see what color smoke came from the ball.
