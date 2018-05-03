'Good sign' for Adrian Beltre, as Rougned Odor closes in on rehab

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor could begin a rehab assignment this weekend and rejoin the major league roster soon and Adrian Beltre took batting practice on the field at Globe Life Park for the first time.

Both players are out with hamstring injuries. Odor, who strained his left hamstring on April 10, has been getting close and ramping up his on-the-field activities. Both players fielded groundballs before Thursday's game. Beltre strained his left hamstring on April 25.

"I know from talking to Beltre that he’s progressing," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "For him to go out and do some light jogging and ground balls and BP on the field, that’s a good sign."

Banister said depending on how good Odor feels after Thursday's workout, the infielder could join Double-A Frisco, which is in town this weekend against San Antonio.

SIGN UP