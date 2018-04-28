It's no bull: Rangers' left-hander Martin Perez rushed his recovery

From early on, Rangers' left-hander Martin Perez was adamant that he'd return on schedule after breaking his right elbow in the off-season.



The Rangers weren't as hopeful and expected him to be about a month behind. Perez, who was injured when a bull he owned on his ranch in Venezuela startled him, wasn't having it. He was back making his first start on April 5, missing just one run through the rotation. But that speedy recovery may have worked against him, too.

SHARE COPY LINK Rangers manager Jeff Banister after a 6-4 win Friday against the Blue Jays. Stefan Stevenson

His delivery has at times been out of sync, which led to his arm slow dropping down a tad. He made the adjustment and saw a massive improvement in his last start when he held the Mariners to two runs on seven hits in six innings on April 22. He'll make his fifth start Sunday against the Blue Jays.

"I came back too fast," said Perez, who also quickly pointed out it wasn't an excuse. "I think I need to understand that it takes time but I'm ready, so there’s no excuses."

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Perez was getting better sinking movement with him arm slot adjustment.

"The arm slot is a byproduct of some other things inside the delivery," Banister said. "They’re not robots. It's why we always talk about keeping the delivery together, repeating the delivery."

Plus, Banister suggested, Perez is just now recovering his rhythm on the mound.

"Martin had a catastrophic event over the off-season so getting him back up to speed and to the point where he can be in the right spot, with the right slot, with the right timing — the kinetic chain of events which start with the ground — when they're all lined up and he can repeat it, he’s pretty good."