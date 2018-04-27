Rangers Reaction: Closing time has become Keone Kela time

The Rangers relieve corps has been put to the test early and often this season. The heavy load has, at times, been too much to bear. But they seem to be in a groove of late, especially closer Keone Kela.
Kela closed out Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays with a five-pitch ninth.
Kela is maturing into the role he was allowed to earn at the start of the season.
He attacked with his fastball, filled the zone and got the job done quickly without any drama.
"That’s the mentality I’m supposed to have," said Kela, who earned his fifth save of 2018 and eighth of his career. "Be aggressive, get a first-pitch strike. I do feel a little more comfortable out there."
Kela has sought out the opinions and views of some of the more experienced relievers in the Rangers' bullpen to learn what it takes to succeed in the role.
"I have some great minds to pick," he said. "I'm always picking their brains to give me more feel to understand what my job is and how to go about it."
The biggest thing, he said, he has to understand, was to treat the ninth like he would treat the fifth.
"That was one of the hardest things for me to understand, that there’s no difference," Kela said. "Any opportunity I have to pitch is a closing opportunity."
1. For Openers … — The Rangers aren't off to a good start and specifically, they haven't been getting off on a good foot with each new series. In fact, Texas was 0-8 in series openers this season, before winning Friday night in Toronto. The Rangers were the only club in the league yet to win a series opener. They also hadn't done much in the first inning this season. They had scored a combined four runs in their first 26 games before scoring four in the first on Friday.
"That's good not only for the pitchers but for us too," said Nomar Mazara, who was 3 for 4, his first three-hit game of the season. He had nine games with three or more hits in 2017. "It’s very important, especially against [Blue Jays starter Marcus] Stroman. Everybody battled tonight, the whole lineup."
2. D is for Defense — Delino DeShields has an outfield assist in three consecutive games, including a throw to third to nail Justin Smoak in the third inning Friday night. DeShields is tied for the league lead among center fielders with three assists despite missing nearly a month of the season.
"I know they probably got it in their report to run on me if they have an opportunity," said DeShields, who takes that as a sign of disrespect. "I've always made it a point to work on my throwing. I take a lot of pride in my defense and try to be as efficient with my throws as possible."
3. Minor Issues — Mike Minor didn't have his best stuff Friday night but he also didn't have the best luck. He was charged with four runs on nine hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. One run scored on Kevin Pillar's triple to left in the third. It was actually a shallow fly that fell in front of Joey Gallo and then took a super ball bounce over Gallo's outstretched glove and rolled to the wall. He also got a couple of nifty plays from his defense, too. DeShields couldn't make the running catch on a deep fly in the first but reacted quickly, fired to Drew Robinson, who threw out Justin Smoak trying to score. Minor's six innings ties his season-long outing
4. Dog Days of April — Rangers third baseman Renato Nunez was minding his own business taking grounders at third from Steve Buechele early Friday afternoon at Rogers Centre when a dog's bark started echoing around the stadium. It was a Toronto Police dog being walked around the perimeter of the playing field by an officer. The dog was desperately interested in going after the balls behind hit to Nunez. Eventually, the K-9 officer had to give the dog something of a short scolding to get him or her to calm down. Nunez was unfazed by the barking and was just hoping the dog wanted to play fetch and not take his face off. Take a look at the incident below:
Comments