Veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon said that he is back in a big-league clubhouse with the Texas Rangers -- at nearly 45 years of age -- because he loves the game of baseball. He participated in the first day of the Rangers' spring training in Surprise

Texas Rangers

Tony Barnette replaces Jose Leclerc in Rangers' bullpen

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

April 27, 2018 04:36 PM

Toronto

Right-hander Tony Barnette was activated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays.

Jose Leclerc was optioned back to Triple-A Round rock after working 3 2/3 scoreless innings in two outings during his latest of two stints in the majors this season.

Barnette was placed on the DL on April 17 with inflammation in his right shoulder. He opened the season on the DL with a lower back strain before being activated on April 10. He last threw two scoreless innings on April 14 in Houston.

