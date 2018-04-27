Rangers strike early for once and bullpen holds off Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers' offensive struggles for much of April have been highlighted by a pesky knack for failing in the clutch.
Entering Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays, the Rangers had left 182 runners on base, fifth most in the league. The Astros and Athletics lead the league with 191 and 190 left on, but there's a big caveat. Houston and Oakland are among the top five in runs scored. The Rangers, at 3.62 runs a game, are in the bottom third of the league.
In short: the ducks have been on the pond, but Texas has been shooting blanks.
Perhaps that script is slowly changing, even without three offensive keystones in Adrian Beltre, Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor out with injuries. The Rangers jumped out to a four-run lead in the first thanks to a two-run single by Nomar Mazara and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo, and won a series opener for the first time in 2018 6-4 at Rogers Centre.
For once, the bases were sufficiently cleared.
The Rangers had scored a grand total of four runs in the first inning in their first 26 games.
Ronald Guzman's two-run single in the sixth reclaimed the lead for Texas and the bullpen again put together three shutout innings behind Mike Minor's start, including a five-pitch save for Keone Kela in the ninth.
"The big at-bat was obviously Guzzy after the bunt by [Isaih] Kiner-Falefa," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "He didn’t get too big [with his swing], got on top of the ball, and was able to hit a line drive to left field to score the two runs. That was great base running by [Joey] Gallo to read that ball." Gallo scored from second base with a good jump.
Texas was 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position but left only five runners on base.
The game was a mixed bag defensively for the Rangers, but big-time plays were made when necessary.
A shallow single to left turned into a triple when a high bounce got over Gallo and rolled to the wall in the third. But earlier in the inning Delino DeShields threw out Justin Smoak trying to reach third on Yangervis Solarte's single.
Minor retired 11 of the next 12 batters and earned the win despite struggling to command his fastball. The four-run lead before he hit the mound didn't hurt.
"I didn’t have anything good. My bullpen was terrible. I just wasn’t right," Minor said. "I started settling in by the fourth or fifth inning but by then it was almost done."
The Rangers (10-17) are a long way from turning around their offensive woes, especially before Odor, Andrus and Beltre return, but are now 6-5 on the road.
"We’ve been hit with all types of adversity early," said DeShields, who reached on an infield single in the first. "Some young guys have stepped up. We know what we've got ourselves into. We just have to scratch and claw at this point. We've got the guys in here to do that."
Rangers 6, Blue Jays 4
Texas
400
002
000
—
6
10
2
Toronto
121
000
000
—
4
10
0
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.174
Choo dh
4
1
0
0
1
0
.242
Profar ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.237
Mazara rf
4
2
3
2
0
0
.302
Gallo lf
4
2
2
2
0
1
.229
Kiner-Falefa 3b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.280
Guzman 1b
4
0
2
2
0
1
.244
Centeno c
3
0
0
0
1
1
.167
Robinson 2b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.172
Totals
34
6
10
6
2
7
Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Pearce lf
5
0
1
2
0
1
.296
Hernandez rf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.300
Smoak 1b
4
0
4
1
0
0
.275
Solarte 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.228
Pillar cf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.292
R.Martin c
4
1
1
0
0
0
.132
Morales dh
3
0
0
0
1
2
.195
Grichuk pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
.079
Travis 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.155
Granderson ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.321
Gurriel Jr. 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.222
Diaz ss
3
1
0
0
0
0
.191
Totals
36
4
10
4
1
5
E—Profar 2 (4). LOB—Texas 5, Toronto 7. 2B—Mazara (3), Guzman (4), Pearce (4), Hernandez (5), Smoak (7), Pillar (8), R.Martin (1). 3B—Pillar (1). HR—Gallo (7), off Stroman. RBIs—Mazara 2 (12), Gallo 2 (17), Guzman 2 (9), Pearce 2 (11), Smoak (14), Pillar (10). CS—Kiner-Falefa (1). S—DeShields, Kiner-Falefa. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5 (DeShields 2, Profar, Gallo, Centeno); Toronto 4 (Hernandez, Solarte, Pillar, Morales). RISP—Texas 2 for 9; Toronto 2 for 10. Runners moved up—Profar, Robinson.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Minor, W, 2-1
6
9
4
4
0
4
94
4.33
Jepsen, H, 2
0
0
0
0
0
12
4.63
Claudio, H, 4
1
0
0
0
0
8
6.94
C.Martin, H, 6
1
0
0
0
1
0
10
2.70
Kela, S, 4-4
1
0
0
0
0
1
5
3.52
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Stromn L 0-2
5
8
6
6
1
4
91
8.55
Clippard
0
0
0
1
0
16
2.13
Loup
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
4.32
Axford
2
2
0
0
0
2
23
2.70
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-0, Clippard 1-0. HBP—Minor (Diaz). WP—Minor 2, Clippard. Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake. T—2:50. A—26,312 (53,506).
