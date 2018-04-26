Weather geeks: Mark the Rangers' May 9 game down on your Doppler radars

Weather nerds unite! The Texas Rangers' annual "Weather Day" is scheduled for May 9 at Globe Life Park.
KTVT/Channel 11 meteorologists will present an educational pregame weather presentation to area schoolchildren attending the Rangers' 1:05 p.m. game against the Tigers.
It's the 13th season for "Weather Day" at the ballpark.
Meteorologists Scott Padgett, Jeff Jamison, Anne Elise Parks and Jeff Ray will host a "Texas Weather Experts" class, with special appearances by Rangers Captain and the Six-Shooters squad, at approximately 10 a.m. The presentation will include interactive lessons, demonstrations and experiments designed to teach students about the weather, including severe weather safety, cloud formation and the solar system.
Admission is open to anyone with a ticket to the game. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.
For more information or to purchase discounted tickets for groups of 20 or more, contact the Rangers Group Sales office at 972-726-4377 x3 or email grouptickets@texasrangers.com. Fans may purchase tickets by calling 972-726-4377 or online at www.texasrangers.com.
