Jose Leclerc rejoins Rangers; Ryan Rua returns to Round Rock

Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock before Saturday's game against the Mariners.

To make room on the 25-man oster, outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Round Rock.



Leclerc, 24, who was on the Opening Day roster, was optioned on April 5 after three scoreless innings over three appearances.

Leclerc has a 0.69 ERA in 11 career outings and 13 combined innings in March and April.

In Triple-A, Leclerc had a 7.71 ERA with nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings but opposing batters were hitting .176 against him and all four earned runs ehe allowed came in one outing.





Rua was hitting .178 with a homer and three RBIs in 16 games during two stints with the Rangers.