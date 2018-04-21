Heavy rains delayed Saturday's game between the Rangers and Mariners at Globe Life Park. The 7:05 p.m. will be delayed at least an hour from the time the tarp is pulled from the field.
Heavy rains delayed Saturday's game between the Rangers and Mariners at Globe Life Park. The 7:05 p.m. will be delayed at least an hour from the time the tarp is pulled from the field. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers-Mariners delayed by heavy rainstorm over Globe Life Park

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

April 21, 2018 07:09 PM

Arlington

The Texas Rangers' Saturday night game against the Seattle Mariners will not start on time.

The scheduled 7:05 p.m. start has been pushed to about 8:30 p.m. as heavy showers moved through the area.

The game is scheduled to start about an hour after the tarp is pulled from the field at Globe Life Park.

Rangers' right-hander Bartolo Colon (0-0, 1.45 ERA) is facing Mariners' left-hander James Paxton (1-1, 4.57). Colon is coming off his near perfect game last Sunday against the Astros.

At 7:25 p.m. the grounds crew was preparing to remove the tarp.



