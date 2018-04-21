Rangers-Mariners delayed by heavy rainstorm over Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers' Saturday night game against the Seattle Mariners will not start on time.

The scheduled 7:05 p.m. start has been pushed to about 8:30 p.m. as heavy showers moved through the area.

The game is scheduled to start about an hour after the tarp is pulled from the field at Globe Life Park.

Rangers' right-hander Bartolo Colon (0-0, 1.45 ERA) is facing Mariners' left-hander James Paxton (1-1, 4.57). Colon is coming off his near perfect game last Sunday against the Astros.

At 7:25 p.m. the grounds crew was preparing to remove the tarp.



