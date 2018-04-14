Guzman, Kiner-Falefa collect historic hits in first major league starts

It may have been a 3-2 loss for the Rangers, but Friday night will forever be remembered as a historic night for two Texas rookies.

Ronald Guzman and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, both making their first major league starts, collected their first major league hits at Minute Maid Park.

Guzman had just been called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Kiner-Falefa was called up earlier in the week.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Rangers rookie Ronald Guzman singled in his major league debut Friday night. Stefan Stevenson

According to Elias Sports Bureau, it's the first time the Rangers have had a pair of players make their first big league starts in the same game since Sept. 5, 1990. Pitcher Scott Chiamparino and catcher Bill Haselman did it against the Indians then.

The last time two Texas players to collected their first major league hit in the same game was Sept. 26, 2009. Craig Gentry and Kevin Richardson did it against Tampa Bay.

"Moments they will never forget," said Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who famously singled in his lone major league at-bat with the Pirates. "They’ll get plenty more chances."

Both were in Saturday's lineup against the Astros.

Kiner-Falefa and Guzman already have plans to display the historic balls. Kiner-Falefa broke his bat on his third-inning single to left. He's going to include the bat and his jersey in the display. He had many family members on hand for the moment.

Guzman's family plans on attending his first games in Arlington next weekend. Both are still getting blown up by friends and family on their cell phones.

"Thank you for all the support to everybody," Kiner-Falefa said. "Sorry I couldn’t get back to you but it’s been a busy time and I’m focusing on playing. Eventually I’ll reach out to everyone."

Both are happy to get the first hit out of the way.

"You know you're going to be who you are, but you don't want to start 0 for 20," Kiner-Falefa said. "At every level, every season the first thing you want to do is get that first one out of the way."