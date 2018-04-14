Stiff neck takes Nomar Mazara out of Rangers' lineup

Nomar Mazara was out of the Rangers' lineup Saturday with a stiff neck.

The right-fielder felt the stiffness during a swing in his third at-bat Friday night in Houston. He received treatment before Saturday's game and he's day to day.

Mazara started the first 15 games for Texas, including one as the designated hitter. Shin-Soo Choo was in the lineup in right for the 3 p.m. Saturday game against the Astros.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK In the debate of natural grass or artificial turf, these Texas Rangers outfielders vote for real grass because it is easier on their bodies. Rodger Mallisonrmallison@star-telegram.com

"If we can get him to be a player off the bench for us today that will be a plus," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Right now, he’s not a player for us."

Banister said the stiffness was an issue in Mazara's last at-bat on Friday. Mazara is hitting .302 with a homer and two RBIs.

"It's gotten better, but it's tough to turn your head and see the ball," he said. "Hopefully, by game time tomorrow he’ll be good to go. He might be ready later on [Saturday]."

The Rangers have already lost three starting position players to injuries, who are no on the disabled list — short stop Elvis Andrus, second baseman Rougned Odor and center fielder Delino DeShields.