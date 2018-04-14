Rangers catcher Juan Centeno blows on the end of his during a game on April 7. Centeno, who played in 22 games with the Astros in 2017, received his World Series ring in a pregame ceremony before Friday's series opener in Houston.
Rangers' Juan Centeno receives Astros' World Series ring in pre-game ceremony

April 14, 2018

Rangers catcher Juan Centeno received his 2017 World Series championship ring from the Houston Astros on Friday.

Centeno, who played in 22 games for the Astros in '17, was given the ring by Astros owner Jim Crane and general manager Jeff Luhnow on the field about 20 minutes before first pitch Friday night.

He received the ring along with pitcher James Hoyt and catcher Yuli Gurriel. Centeno said he doesn't plan on wearing the ring, but he's not putting it on Ebay either. The Astros presented the bulk of the team with their rings before the first game in Minute Maid Park. Gurriel and Hoyt both missed the original ceremony while on the disabled list. Centeno didn't find out he'd be receiving the ring on the field in a ceremony until Friday afternoon. He was expecting the Astros to just give it to him in the clubhouse. The ceremony was a nice touch by the Astros.

"It's awesome," Centeno said. "It's a nice experience."

