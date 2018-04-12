Triple A Round Rock first baseman Ronald Guzman will be join the Rangers Friday in Houston. He's likely to make his major league debut against the Astros. He's being called up because Elvis Andrus has been placed on the disabled list with a broken right elbow. Guzman will play first base and Joey Gallo will move to left field.
Texas Rangers

'Very athletic' Rangers first-base prospect gets the call

By Stefan Stevenson

April 12, 2018 05:41 PM

Triple-A Round Rock first baseman Ronald Guzman will be called up to join the Rangers before Friday's game against the Astros in Houston. Guzman, who is hitting .412 with two doubles in the first five games for Round Rock, has yet to make his major league debut.

"He's a very good defender at first base, very athletic for a big man," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. "He uses the whole field offensively, has good control of the strike zone."

Ronald Guzman, who led all Rangers minor leaguers in RBIs last season, takes some rips in the batting cage (video by Jeff Wilson). McClatchyjwilson@star-telegram.com

The move will be made in the wake of the news of Elvis Andrus going on the disabled list for six to eight weeks with a fractured bone in his right elbow. Rangers' first baseman Joey Gallo will move to the outfield. Jurickson Profar will play short stop and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play second base.

Ryan Rua will move from left field to center field and get some work at second base. Joey Gallo will move to left field.

Guzman hit .298 with 12 homers and 22 doubles in 125 games for Round Rock in 2017. He was signed by Texas as an international free agent in July 2011.

"He's probably more of a hitter than a slugger," Daniels said. "He has steadily gone up through the system and he's produced. He's earned the opportunity."

