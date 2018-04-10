Not one, but two. Odor, Fister give Rangers a double DL dosage

Rougned Odor has a Grade 1 hamstring strain that will keep him out up to three weeks, and he's not the only Texas Rangers player who was injured Monday and placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Right-hander Doug Fister is also injured. He started against the Los Angeles Angels and was removed after five innings and only 82 pitches, an early exit that was the result of a strained right hip.
He won't be ready to make his next start Sunday.
Bartolo Colon will start the weekend finale at Houston, and the Rangers recalled infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Rangers' fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft who is transitioning to catcher, from Triple A Round Rock.
Jurickson Profar will be the primary replacement for Odor, who was injured Monday in the first inning as he scrambled back to first base after going halfway to second on a flyball to right field.
He left the game after only a minute's worth of valuation.
The injury is the first of Odor's career and comes a season after he played in all 162 games. He has been inactive only one other time in his career, in 2016 while serving a seven-game suspension for punching Jose Bautista.
Fister's injury comes as a surprise as it wasn't revealed after Monday's game despite direct questioning about the decision to take him out with a manageable pitch count and while pitching effectively.
