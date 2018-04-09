Albert Pujols attempts to tag Rangers' base runner Rougned Odor at first base on Elvis Andrus' line out to right in the first inning Monday. Odor strained his left hamstring on the play and had to leave the game. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base.
Albert Pujols attempts to tag Rangers' base runner Rougned Odor at first base on Elvis Andrus' line out to right in the first inning Monday. Odor strained his left hamstring on the play and had to leave the game. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
Albert Pujols attempts to tag Rangers' base runner Rougned Odor at first base on Elvis Andrus' line out to right in the first inning Monday. Odor strained his left hamstring on the play and had to leave the game. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo

Texas Rangers

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor leaves Monday's game with hamstring strain

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

April 09, 2018 07:42 PM

Arlington

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor left Monday's game in the first inning after straining his left hamstring running the bases.

Odor walked and was at first base when Elvis Andrus lined out to right field. Odor scampered back to first and strained his left leg going back to the bag.

Odor had to stretch out the same hamstring after receiving a throw on a force play at second base in the fourth inning of Thursday's game in Oakland. He'll be evaluated more on Tuesday.

Jurickson Profar pinch-ran for Odor and remained in the game at second base.

The Angels and Rangers started a three-game series at Globe Life Park.

Odor's girlfriend gave birth to their first child early Saturday morning.

Triple A Round Rock infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was pulled from Monday's Express game, which could signal that the Rangers are calling him up in case Odor is forced to the disabled list.

Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields had to go on the DL last week after breaking the hamate bone in his left hand. He's not expected back for at least three more weeks.

Adrian Beltre, the Texas Rangers’ star, became the all-time leader in hits by a Latino-born player. He passed Rod Carew with a double and later tied another MLB Hall of Famer, Rickey Henderson. Jeff Wilson

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  