Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor leaves Monday's game with hamstring strain

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor left Monday's game in the first inning after straining his left hamstring running the bases.



Odor walked and was at first base when Elvis Andrus lined out to right field. Odor scampered back to first and strained his left leg going back to the bag.

Odor had to stretch out the same hamstring after receiving a throw on a force play at second base in the fourth inning of Thursday's game in Oakland. He'll be evaluated more on Tuesday.

Jurickson Profar pinch-ran for Odor and remained in the game at second base.

The Angels and Rangers started a three-game series at Globe Life Park.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Odor's girlfriend gave birth to their first child early Saturday morning.

Triple A Round Rock infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was pulled from Monday's Express game, which could signal that the Rangers are calling him up in case Odor is forced to the disabled list.

Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields had to go on the DL last week after breaking the hamate bone in his left hand. He's not expected back for at least three more weeks.