Eric Nadel's annual Birthday Benefit features Shemekia Copeland and Seth Walker

Eric Nadel's annual Birthday Benefit to raise money for Focus On Teens is scheduled for May 10 at The Kessler Theater in Dallas.
Shemekia Copeland and Seth Walker are set to perform at the show. Tickets are $20 to $50 and available online at prekindle.com.
The event will include a live and silent auction featuring sports and music memorabilia, meals with DFW radio and television personalities and a chance to hang out with Nadel in the Rangers broadcast booth. Nadel turns 67 on May 16.
Foucs On Teens helps provide a holistic approach to reach teens at the early stages of homelessness.
