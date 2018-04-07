Minor gives Rangers what they need on cold night without Beltre

On the day he turned 39, Adrian Beltre was not in the Texas Rangers' starting lineup.
The decision Saturday wasn't a gift to him, but his presumed begrudging acceptance of his first day off this season was a gift to the Texas Rangers.
Of all that ails these Rangers, Beltre's health is not one of them. The third baseman is in splendid shape, at least splendid for him, and the last thing the Rangers need is for their best player to tweak, strain or sprain something.
So, true to the words he spoke in spring training, he listened to someone else telling him that it would be in everyone's best interests if he didn't play, especially in the bone-chilling temperatures that make the muscles in the legs as stiff as, well, a stiff's.
"Everything's fine," manager Jeff Banister said. "It's more that we talked about giving everyone those days. Is the weather the way it is part of what pushed it a little more over the edge than anything else? It's just an effort to keep him [healthy] and me being smarter."
Of course, sitting Beltre was also in the best interests of the Toronto Blue Jays, who had their staff ace pitching. But it wasn't solely up to the Rangers' offense to make up for the missing cleanup hitter.
The Rangers needed their starting pitcher, any starting pitcher but this night Mike Minor, to give them a chance and their bullpen a break. That's what Minor did.
The left-hander became the second Rangers starter to complete six innings, allowing only one run on two hits, and Joey Gallo jump-started a four-run two-out rally in the fifth with a two-run double in a 5-1 victory.
"I made a lot of good pitches with my off-speed stuff and kept them off balance all night," said Minor, who won as a starter for the first time since 2014. "The team, the bullpen, I know how it feels to be out there. Anytime you can go six-plus, it sets us up nicely."
The Rangers are being cautious with Minor, who got an extra day of rest after his season debut courtesy of a Bartolo Colon spot start and Martin Perez coming off the disabled list. Minor was are reliever last season and spent two seasons dealing with a shoulder injury in 2014.
But he has thrown 93 pitches in each of his two starts this season, and called going six innings an "big feat" because he returned for each inning fresh.
The abundance of caution with Beltre followed an abundance of caution with Beltre during spring training after calf and hamstring injuries limited him to only 94 games in 2017.
The player who has been go, go, go his entire career, even the spring following a botched appendectomy early in his career, doesn't have nearly the same control of his reins as he did as recently as a year ago.
That's a good thing. Not only is Beltre the Rangers' best player and unquestioned leader, he could become their best bargaining chip at the July 31 trade deadline.
(He would have to accept a trade, knowing that going to a contender guarantees him nothing but a chance at the World Series. He said as much last year, but also said he would have to consider it if the Rangers said they had a deal for him.)
Still, Banister indicated that Beltre lobbied to get in the lineup before conceding to his health.
"This is a partnership in everything we do," Banister said. "In partnerships, you have conversations. You know what's great about great conversations? There's always two sides. But two guys who help lead a team can make great decisions."
Minor took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before a one-out triple by Kevin Millar, who was stranded there in Minor's best pitching of the game. He struck out Aledmys Diaz and got Randal Grichuk to sky to left.
It's was the key sequence in the game as the Rangers scored four times with two outs in their half. Gallo's double scored Shin-Soo Choo and Rougned Odor, who had both walked, and Jurickson Profar, playing for Beltre, followed with another double.
Juan Centeno added an RBI single as the Rangers scored four in an inning for the third straight game.
The Blue Jays countered in the sixth with a Steve Pearce solo homer, but Minor finished his night with consecutive strikeouts of Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak before Banister went to the bullpen.
On a cold night in which he couldn't get a feel for his fastball, Minor relied on his secondary pitches, especially his changeup, to give the Blue Jays fits.
"He stuck with what was working for him tonight," Banister said. "It was pretty electric stuff."
Comments