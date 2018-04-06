Rangers trade minor league catcher to Padres

Triple A catcher Brett Nicholas was traded to the San Diego Padres for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Friday morning.



Nicholas was assigned to the Padres' Triple A affiliate in El Paso.



Nicholas, 29, was drafted by the Rangers in the sixth round in 2010. He's been primarily with Triple A Round Rock since 2014. He played 15 games with the Rangers in 2016 and 21 games in 2017. He was designated for assignment in early March but returned to the club 10 days later after clearing waivers.



In 69 Triple A games in 2017, he hit .311 with seven homers, 18 doubles and 38 RBIs.





