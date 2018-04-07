Rangers Reaction: Checking in on Choo's streak and Beltre closing in on Biggio

Nothing like a 36 minute rain delay to really get the baseball season going. That's how long the Rangers' Friday opener against the Blue Jays was delayed before first pitch. Not bad, considering the massive amount of hail that apparently hit Prosper. Check this out:
As for the game, the Rangers might be in a pickle with their starting rotation. Yes, it's too early to panic about anything. But the first two starts from Matt Moore don't elicit a ton of confidence. The Rangers were in a 6-0 hole by the fourth inning and Moore took his second loss in as many starts after going just 3 1/3 innings.
The Rangers' offense collected 13 hits and Elvis Andrus, Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo continue to scorch at the plate. They were a combined 8 for 14 with four RBIs. Choo homered and doubled.
Thoughts from the Ranger's 8-5 loss Friday night:
1. Choo on this — Choo has home runs in three consecutive games for the first time since June 29-July 1. He also did it April 4-6, 2013. He's never hit homers in four consecutive games so prepare for history on Saturday.
2. Hey, Barn — The reliever allowed a hit in a scoreless inning of relief tonight for Double A Frisco. He threw 14 pitches (12 strikes). He has worked back-to-back scoreless nights. This is one of the marks the Rangers wanted him to check before adding him back to the roster. So he could be an option this weekend.
3. Beltre milestone update — Adrian Beltre was 3 for 4 with a double and, perhaps, even more amazingly, an infield single (yes, you read that right!) in the second inning. Beltre is now two hits shy of tying Craig Biggio for No. 23 all-time. He moved ahead of Ricky Henderson for sole possession of 24th all-time. His 617th double pulls him to within three of Albert Pujols for 12th all-time. He drove in his 1,644th RBI to pull within eight of Tony Perez for 30th all-time.
4. Minor's start — Mike Minor makes his second start on Saturday. In his first start against the Astros on Sunday, he struggled to put away hitters with two strikes. The Astros fouled off 39 pitches in the game, including 21 against Minor, which elevated his pitch count and forced him from the game after 4 2/3 innings and 93 pitches. Minor struck out five, walked two and allowed three hits.
