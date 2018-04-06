Thunderstorms, Andrus bobblehead, fireworks a strange mix for Rangers homestand

The Texas Rangers are back in town for a weekend series against Toronto as part of six-game home stand that includes Los Angeles.

Off the field, the big attraction will be the Elvis Andrus bobblehead on Saturday. The first 15,000 will receive one at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Fireworks are schedule for Friday night. However, a severe thunderstorm is expected to move through the area in the late evening. Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m.

The Rangers host the Blue Jays tonight through Sunday and Angels Monday through Wednesday.

Weather-permitting, here's a look at some fan-friendly promotions for the weekend.

APRIL

Today Friday Fireworks





Saturday Dr Pepper/Brookshire’s Elvis Andrus Bobblehead (First 15,000), Bark At The Park presented by Nylabone and Pets Add Life (PAL)

Sunday Dasani Rangers Pocket Tee (First 7,500, 13 & under), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Monday Coca-Cola Rangers On Deck Circle Coaster Set (First 15,000)

Tuesday Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

20 Falken Tires Adrian Beltre 3,000 Hit Mini Bat (First 15,000), Friday Fireworks

21 Globe Life Rangers Pullover (First 15,000, 14 & older), Smash Mouth Post-Game Concert presented by Budweiser

22 Siggno Post-Game Concert, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

25 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph

MAY

4 Friday Fireworks

6 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

9 CBS 11 Weather Day, Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

23 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

25 Star Wars Friday Fireworks

26 Medical City Healthcare Star Wars Han Gallo Bobblehead (First 15,000)

27 Carter BloodCare Rangers Cap (First 15,000), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

JUNE

5 MLB Network Tote Bag (First 20,000)

6 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under)

8 Friday Fireworks presented by Dairy MAX

9 Dairy MAX Joey Gallo Tape Measure Bobblehead (First 15,000)





10 Rangers MLB Play Ball Plastic Ball & Bat Set, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

15 Friday Fireworks

16 Dr Pepper/Albertsons Adrian Beltre Best Friends Bobblehead (1 in series of 2, First 15,000)

17 FOX Sports Southwest/Southwest Airlines Rangers Reversible Bucket Hat (First 15,000), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under) 25 Academy Sports + Outdoors Rangers Tumbler (First 15,000)

26 Rangers Yearbooks (First 20,000)

27 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under)

29 Friday Fireworks 30 Rougie and Smokey the Horse Bobblehead (First 15,000)

JULY

1 Rangers Raglan Tee (First 17,500 – 15,000 Adult Sized, 2,500 Youth Large), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

3 Post-Game Fireworks

4 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under), Post-Game Fireworks

20 PowerAde/Kroger Celebration Snow Globe (First 15,000), Friday Fireworks

21 Dr Pepper/Tom Thumb Elvis Andrus Best Friends Bobblehead (2 in series of 2, First 15,000)

22 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

25 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (Only for members of Jr. Rangers Club presented by the Smile Generation)

AUGUST

3 Dr Pepper Eric Nadel 40th Anniversary Microphone (First 15,000), Friday Fireworks

4 Vladimir Guerrero Hall Of Fame Bobblehead (First 15,000)

5 Ted Williams 1st Rangers Manager Bobblehead (First 15,000), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

8 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

17 Friday Fireworks

18 Coca-Cola Nomar Mazara Bobblehead (First 15,000), Casey Donahew Post-Game Concert presented by Budweiser

19 MercyMe Post-Game Concert presented by Buckner International, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

28 StubHub Robinson Chirinos Removable Mask Bobblehead (First 15,000)

29 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under) 31 Friday Fireworks

SEPTEMBER

1 Rangers Captain Bobblehead (First 15,000)

2 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

5 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

19 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

21 Friday Fireworks 23 Fan Appreciation Day, 2018 Rangers Team Photo (All Fans), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)