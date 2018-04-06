Baseball America's updated rankings add a Rangers prospect

The fine people at Baseball America revealed updates to their preseason Top 100 prospect rankings, and the Texas Rangers added a player to the list.
Julio Pablo Martinez, the Cuban outfielder signed last month for $2.8 million, is now eligible for the list and debuted at No. 60. Two other Rangers outfielder prospects are on the list — Willie Calhoun at No. 34 and Leody Taveras at No. 51.
On Martinez, Baseball America likes his speed and power potential for a smaller player (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) thanks to his "whippy bat speed [and] strong wrists." Martinez received a single-entry visa from the U.S. government, so he will remain in the Dominican Republic until June. He is expected to start with one of the Rangers' Class A teams.
Calhoun's rank, up two from January, is based solely on offense. BA calls him "one of the most talent hitting prospects in the game" but didn't expand much on his defensive liabilities. Calhoun was among the first players sent out of Rangers spring camp so that he could get more hands-on coaching in left field.
Taveras held at No. 51. He's a complete player, and Baseball America says the center fielder "has a chance at five average to plus tools at a premium position." The switch-hitter, only 18, is a smooth defender who is developing plate discipline and power.
