Dilly Dilly! Rangers' new Dilly Dog garners second location at ballpark

The people have spoken. The Dilly Dog at Globe Life Park in Arlington has earned a place in the hearts (and arteries) of Texas Rangers fans.
After selling 2,500 Dilly Dogs during the four-game series against the Astros, the Rangers have announced a second concession stand where the pickle-stuffed Angus beef jumbo dog will be available.
The opening series, the Dilly Dog was only available at the State Fare Stand behind section 41 on the main concourse. The second stand will be behind section 9 and Dilly Dogs will be available at both when the Rangers return Friday for a three-game series against the Blue Jays.
For newbies, the Dilly Dog is a Best Maid dill pickle cored and stuffed with an Angus beef jumbo dog that is then battered and deep fried. Each year Delaware North Sportservice unveils new menu options at the ballpark, some more successful than others. Apparently, the Dilly Dog is a winner.
“We have been overwhelmed at the demand for the Dilly Dogs by fans at Globe Life Park,” Arlington Sportservice general manager Casey Rapp said. “As a result, we are adding a second location where fans can purchase this tasty treat. This will allow our customers to buy their Dilly Dogs and get back to their seats to enjoy the game."
