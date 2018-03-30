Getting swing in sync or bunting for hits? Rangers have answer for Gallo vs. Astros' shift

Day 2 of the Great Bunt Debate essentially came to an end with manager Jeff Banister took to the podium.

Of course, there wasn't a podium. Just a batch of reporters in the manager's office and Banister in his reclining office chair setting the record straight on the biggest controversy of the Texas Rangers' 2-day-old season.

Joey Gallo is not going to leading the league in bunt hits, but, eventually this season, he might collect a few.

For now, the goal for the slugger is to focus on finding his rhythm at the plate and not focus on beating the four-outfielder alignment the Houston Astros deployed against him on Opening Day.

"I get it," Banister said. "There will be times when Joe will attempt a bunt. Power hitters are not typically bunters. Power hitters are not typically slap hitters. Joe has proven that he can hit the ball out of the ballpark in multiple directions.

"There's a certain level in getting comfortable with it. But as far as Day 1 is concerned, it's about finding a rhythm. We want these guys to get into an offensive rhythm."

The Rangers were set for a night game Friday against Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, whose knack for producing ground balls might keep the Astros from using the shift against Gallo.

Gallo flied out three times and struck out once Thursday in a 4-1 loss while the Astros moved third baseman Alex Bregman to left field and shifted shortstop Carlos Correa to the right side of second base. That alignment left the entire left side of the infield unoccupied and undefended for any ground ball.

Some fans on social media howled that Gallo should be able to bunt, but he said afterward, "It's not that simple."

"I go up there and still try to do what I do," Gallo said Thursday. "I know if I hit the ball hard and hit it well, they're not going to be able to catch it anyway."

Banister defended Gallo against those who believe he should be able to completely alter his approach and just start combating the innovative Astros shift. Gallo is still a young player trying to find his way in the majors, and he has enough on his plate already.

As Gallo himself said, he might try to put down a bunt or two later at times this season. Banister gave him credit for seeing the shift and considering the options he had, something that not all young players are aware enough to do.

"There are certain guys that we know that if we let them do what they do, they beat you," Banister said. "A shift comes into play, and they change their stroke. Credit to us because we made them do something they don't normally do.

"Joey is still a developing hitter. He's going to continue to develop as a hitter. The better he gets, the more he'll hit the ball, the contact ratio will go higher. It is remarkable to think that the expectations when guys come to the big leagues that they're absolutely complete. They are not."

While Gallo said he's not a "master bunter," hitting coach Anthony Iapoce said that Gallo is a good bunter. But there's a difference between doing it in drills or batting practice and doing it against Justin Verlander.

"We have talked about it, especially if he bunts, it’s a possible double," Iapoce said. "I think it’s something he is really going to think about and work on. Whatever we need in the game is going to dictate that.

"If he is able to get it down in games, it builds some confidence and he’ll be able to do it. I don’t think it will take away from him hitting 40 home runs over 600 at-bats. I think it will help him and help the team."