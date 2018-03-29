Texas Rangers

No surprises as Rangers reveal Opening Day roster

By Jeff Wilson

March 29, 2018 11:34 AM

ARLINGTON

There's no turning back now.

The Texas Rangers submitted their 25-man roster for Opening Day, and there were no surprises based on the past few days of news.

The final official transaction was the Rangers selecting right-hander Kevin Jepsen from Triple A Round Rock and designating first baseman Tommy Joseph for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Rangers also placed left-hander Martin Perez and right-handers Tony Barnette, Ricky Rodriguez and Tim Lincecum on the 10-day disabled list. None of those moves was unexpected.

The best news for the Rangers is that Adrian Beltre is not on the DL. He was last season on Opening Day.

Juan Centeno can take a deep breath. He survived to be the backup catcher after the Rangers searched high and low for a possible upgrade.

Outfielder Drew Robinson and right-hander Jose Leclerc also made the team, though chances are they could be sent to the minors when a roster spot is needed.

The Rangers will need a 25-man and 40-man spot Monday for Bartolo Colon to start at Oakland.

Pitchers: Matt Bush, Jesse Chavez, Alex Claudio, Jake Diekman, Doug Fister, Cole Hamels, Kevin Jepsen, Keone Kela, Jose Leclerc, Chris Martin, Mike Minor, Matt Moore.

Catchers: Robinson Chirinos, Juan Centeno

Infielders: Elvis Andrus, Adrian Beltre, Joey Gallo, Rougned Odor, Jurickson Profar

Outfielders/DH: Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Nomar Mazara, Drew Robinson, Ryan Rua, Carlos Tocci

