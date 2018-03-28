Where do oddsmakers expect the Texas Rangers to finish the 2018 season?

It could be a long season for the Texas Rangers. At least that's what many oddsmakers are predicting.

The latest odds from VegasInsider.com give the team 200 to 1 odds to win the 2018 World Series. Only four of the 29 other major league teams have worse odds.

The Rangers also have the third-worst odds to win the American League Pennant (100 to 1) and the second-worst odds to win the American League West Division (25 to 1).

FanGraphs.com also lists Texas' chances of earning a wild-card spot at 7.7 percent. That's the worst number in the AL West.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February, CG Technology (a Las Vegas sports book operator) set the Rangers' over/under win total for 2018 at 78.5.

Here are the five teams with the best odds to win the 2018 World Series, according to VegasInsider.com:

1. Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers: 11 to 2

2. New York Yankees: 6 to 1

3. Chicago Cubs: 7 to 1

4. Cleveland Indians: 8 to 1

5. Washington Nationals: 9 to 1