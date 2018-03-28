Here's how much it'll cost you (late fans) to attend Rangers Opening Day

The first regular season games of the major league baseball season are over a day away.

And tickets for the Rangers Opening Day contest with the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington are still available.

On TexasRangers.com, you can find an upper-level tickets for $48, while on StubHub, those same seat options are going for roughly $55 each. On TexasRangers.com, the next available seat prices range from $91 to $316. On Stubhub, the cost of those ticket prices ranges from $80 to $440.

Don't forget to throw in the $20 for parking.

Here is the full schedule and list of Opening Day activities at Globe Life Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:40 p.m.