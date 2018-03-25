Multiple facial fractures but no surgery for Rangers' Triple A coach

Triple A Round Rock hitting coach Howard Johnson was diagnosed with several fractures of his cheekbone after getting hit by a foul line drive Saturday during the Texas Rangers' spring finale.
Johnson was struck on the left side of his face and eventually was carted out of Surprise Stadium and taken to a hospital in Sun City West, Ariz. The ophthalmologist for the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes found the fractures but believes Johnson can avoid surgery.
He was discharged from the hospital and will rest at his home in Arizona for a week. Round Rock begins its season April 5.
Among the Rangers players in the dugout when Johnson was struck by Cleveland Indians infielder Erik Gonzalez's foul ball was shortstop Elvis Andrus, who said that the scene was "ugly."
Johnson began to bleed immediately, and he held a towel over his face while being examined and taken off the field. Andrus said that Johnson never lost consciousness.
"It got there really quick," Andrus said. "It was bad, but at least he was awake."
