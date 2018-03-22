Colon saves best for last. Will it be enough to make Rangers' roster?

Bartolo Colon said that of all of the springs in his long, long, long career, 2018 could be at the top of the list.
"I feel like it is one of the best spring trainings of my career," the right-hander said Thursday night after allowing only three hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings vs. Seattle.
But it might not be enough to give him a job on the Texas Rangers' pitching staff.
The Rangers were planning to meet with Colon on Friday to discuss his future with the organization. Amid the talk this spring of the six-man rotation or a bastardized form of it, the Rangers appear to be back where they were last season.
They have five starters with plans to drop in a starter to give the rotation an extra day of rest. The Rangers want to do that during their season-opening stretch of 14 games in 14 days, and are considering using Colon.
But it would likely be a one-off, unless they decide to stick him in what would be an eight-man bullpen. Colon has said that he is willing to do that, and some in the organization believe he would serve the club well in that role.
And not just with his pitching.
Colon has become a fountain of wisdom for just about everyone on the staff, but especially left-handers Martin Perez and Yohander Mendez. Mendez could also be used for the early spot start if Colon isn't in the Rangers' plans and opts out of his minor-league deal.
"It’s out of my control," Colon said. "Whatever the team decides, I will see at that point what I decide. I feel good where I am at."
